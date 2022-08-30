ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,643 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 41.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 2.9 %

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $76.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

