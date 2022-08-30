Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 112.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 85.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

