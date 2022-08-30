Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,026 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 3.79.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,089,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,171 shares of company stock worth $4,153,509. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

