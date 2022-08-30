Paul Froning Acquires 5,000 Shares of 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Stock

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) Director Paul Froning bought 5,000 shares of 1847 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $13,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,698 shares in the company, valued at $84,419.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Froning also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Paul Froning bought 9,000 shares of 1847 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00.

1847 Price Performance

1847 stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. 1847 Holdings LLC has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers.

