Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($81.63) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

PAH3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Porsche Automobil Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €69.64 ($71.06) on Tuesday. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of €59.06 ($60.27) and a 1 year high of €97.66 ($99.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 26.02 and a quick ratio of 18.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €75.38. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a PE ratio of 4.07.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

