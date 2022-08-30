POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in POSCO were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 753,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after buying an additional 310,100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,744,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of POSCO by 32.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 125,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 30,311 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 58.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $17.71 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

