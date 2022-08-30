Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LPL Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $224.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.24 and a 200-day moving average of $190.97. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.84 and a 1-year high of $234.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total transaction of $2,627,106.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,502,283.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,761 shares of company stock worth $14,682,118 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.