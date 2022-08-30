Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $45,651.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered The Pennant Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $474.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.58 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

