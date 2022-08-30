Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 169.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after buying an additional 207,498 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 265,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 105,282 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

SCVL stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $681.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

