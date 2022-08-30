Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,592 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 72,179 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at OraSure Technologies

In related news, Director Ronny B. Lancaster acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,128. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other OraSure Technologies news, Director Michael Celano bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,085.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronny B. Lancaster bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 64,200 shares of company stock worth $263,538. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $289.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.08.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSUR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About OraSure Technologies



OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

