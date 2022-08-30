Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $3.43 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 131,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TU. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at $53,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 100.94%.

TU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

