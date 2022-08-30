Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 313.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,256,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,272 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,549,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 148,711 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,278,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after acquiring an additional 112,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 89,366 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J Robert Hall bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,573 shares in the company, valued at $501,290.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Glatfelter Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLT. TheStreet downgraded Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

GLT opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $214.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Glatfelter Co. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 8.33%.

Glatfelter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Articles

