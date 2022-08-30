Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 22.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $5,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.16 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

