Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THS. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $3,331,720.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,795,414 shares in the company, valued at $234,112,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

