Profund Advisors LLC Buys 400 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Banner stock opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $66.79.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banner

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.