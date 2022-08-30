Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYTK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,969 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 332,610 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,727,000 after purchasing an additional 214,005 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,023,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,837,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $404,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,579,521.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $404,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,579,521.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $3,108,445. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cytokinetics Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CYTK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.