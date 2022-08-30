Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $170.54 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.47. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

