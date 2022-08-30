Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Wingstop by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Wingstop from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Wingstop from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.35.

Wingstop Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $112.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 84.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.44.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 56.72%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

