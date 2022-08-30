Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,856,000 after purchasing an additional 56,524 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pool Stock Down 2.4 %

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $344.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.69. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $324.14 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

