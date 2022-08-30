Profund Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in GMS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in GMS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in GMS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 93,897 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $3,635,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,031,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,542,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.06.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

