Profund Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.46 and a twelve month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.