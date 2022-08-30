Profund Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after purchasing an additional 495,490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AutoNation by 745.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,243 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in AutoNation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 593,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 296,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

AutoNation Price Performance

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,321.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 718,728 shares of company stock valued at $84,566,950. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $127.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.87. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

