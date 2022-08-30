Profund Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 27.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,596,000 after buying an additional 586,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NMI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after buying an additional 89,861 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in NMI by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 835,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 23.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after buying an additional 126,841 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in NMI in the first quarter valued at about $11,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.50. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. NMI had a net margin of 51.86% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on NMI to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

NMI Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

