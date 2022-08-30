Profund Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KWR opened at $180.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.23 and its 200-day moving average is $165.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $276.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 35.70%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

