Profund Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Stake in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 297,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,016,000 after acquiring an additional 81,919 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 789,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 656,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after acquiring an additional 530,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

