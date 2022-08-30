Profund Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,486,000 after purchasing an additional 160,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 71,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,277,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,663,000 after purchasing an additional 435,711 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Avnet by 262.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after acquiring an additional 810,797 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of AVT opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

