Profund Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLKN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $3,421,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $5,184,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

MLKN opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $43.84.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -138.89%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

