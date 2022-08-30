Profund Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,591,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,439,000 after acquiring an additional 233,308 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,286,000 after purchasing an additional 517,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,352 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.