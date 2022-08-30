Profund Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE HMN opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $120,505.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,109.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.