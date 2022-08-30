Profund Advisors LLC Invests $246,000 in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 180.9% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.