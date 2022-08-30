Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,815,000 after purchasing an additional 412,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,713,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,906,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,088,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 102.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,866,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,507,000 after buying an additional 945,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

