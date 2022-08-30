Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 3.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

NYSE:CLX opened at $145.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.88. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

