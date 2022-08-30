Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 134,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. RLX Technology Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of -1.20.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

