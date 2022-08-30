Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,481,000 after purchasing an additional 528,349 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,257,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Silgan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,213,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,818,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,464,000 after purchasing an additional 50,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Silgan by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,074,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 102,499 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $47.71.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Silgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.