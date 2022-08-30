Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 41,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $877,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $97.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.