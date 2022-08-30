Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 497 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Brady by 3,227.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brady by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brady by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Brady during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $56.39.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

