Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,593,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.3 %

R stock opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.70. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.95.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

