Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,946 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after buying an additional 226,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,338,000 after buying an additional 166,064 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 763,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after buying an additional 74,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,201,000 after buying an additional 29,756 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,880,000 after acquiring an additional 62,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.80. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at $19,684,512.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $135,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.