Profund Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,038,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,732,000 after purchasing an additional 517,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FLT stock opened at $218.30 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day moving average is $232.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.33.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

