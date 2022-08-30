Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,842 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,113,000 after purchasing an additional 682,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,430,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 269,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,342,000 after purchasing an additional 51,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 145,059 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,650,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,222.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $307,133. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.64%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

