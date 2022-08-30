Profund Advisors LLC Sells 452 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Fortive by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Fortive by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Fortive by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive Stock Down 0.8 %

FTV stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

