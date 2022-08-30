Profund Advisors LLC Sells 597 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPX. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,239 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,506 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,545,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

LPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

