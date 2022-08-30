Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 152,404 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $5,167,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,578,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 244,798 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GCP stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $32.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.36 and a beta of 0.77.
GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.
