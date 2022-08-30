Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SSL. StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Sasol Stock Up 4.3 %

Sasol Profile

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $28.36.

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.