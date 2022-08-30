PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,578 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PROG by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in PROG by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in PROG by 1,358.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 274,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 255,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in PROG by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens set a $21.00 target price on PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James downgraded PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $50.79.

In other news, insider Curtis Linn Doman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Curtis Linn Doman purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at $746,960.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,700 shares of company stock worth $1,034,243 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

