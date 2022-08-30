ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 9,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Novavax Stock Up 3.0 %

NVAX opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.52. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.56 and a 52 week high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.