ProShare Advisors LLC Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,389,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,679,000 after purchasing an additional 170,155 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,285,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,861,000 after purchasing an additional 126,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,964,000 after purchasing an additional 194,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.10.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $81.45. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

