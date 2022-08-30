ProShare Advisors LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,418,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $38,395,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 1.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Five Below from $216.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.42.

Five Below Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $126.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.