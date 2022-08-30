ProShare Advisors LLC Has $717,000 Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ashland by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,071,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ashland by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,487,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,196,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,887,000 after buying an additional 320,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 754,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASH. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ashland from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

Ashland Price Performance

In other Ashland news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Ashland stock opened at $103.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Ashland declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

