ProShare Advisors LLC Has $728,000 Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 97.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $276.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.20 and a 1-year high of $366.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.39.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.92%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,287,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,499. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

